Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $233.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $251.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

