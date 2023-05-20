Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.67.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Kerry Group Price Performance
Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $102.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95.
About Kerry Group
Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.
