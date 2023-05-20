Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.