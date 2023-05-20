Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target Increased to GBX 60 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Kinovo Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of KINO opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48. Kinovo has a 12-month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 53 ($0.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,212.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.54.
About Kinovo
