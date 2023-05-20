Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target Increased to GBX 60 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kinovo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KINO opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48. Kinovo has a 12-month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 53 ($0.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,212.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.54.

About Kinovo

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

