Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $22.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Klépierre Stock Down 7.0 %

KLPEF opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

