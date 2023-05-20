Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $28,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 177,233 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,796,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.1 %

KNX opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.