K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year. Scotiabank also issued estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUF opened at $19.80 on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.