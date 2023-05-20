Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,950,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,243 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $130,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117,791 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,590,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,375,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,913,000 after acquiring an additional 153,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after buying an additional 66,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

KLIC opened at $50.63 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

