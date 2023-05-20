Land Securities Group’s (LAND) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.52) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.08) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 745 ($9.33).

Land Securities Group Trading Up 1.2 %

LAND stock opened at GBX 628.20 ($7.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.79, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 630.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 646.57. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 459.30 ($5.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 784.80 ($9.83).

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,142.86%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Further Reading

