Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 21,492 NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 154.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.54% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

