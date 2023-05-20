Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 25,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $2,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth $565,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 158,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $278,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $452,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 889,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,722,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $278,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,512.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.21. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $533.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

