Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 39,287 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 181,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 178,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMT stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

