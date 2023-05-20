Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $127,000 Investment in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after buying an additional 153,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

CHRS stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

