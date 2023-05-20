Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Olaplex by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Stock Up 0.9 %

Olaplex stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 7.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

