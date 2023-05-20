Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 13,782 CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of CENAQ Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at about $704,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $6,868,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CENAQ Energy by 263.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 264,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENAQ Energy Price Performance

CENQ opened at $4.65 on Friday. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

CENAQ Energy Profile

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

