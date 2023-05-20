Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $106,000 Position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 150,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 54,792 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Expensify by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,098,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Expensify by 348.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 167,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,382,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,636,462.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $673,200 over the last three months. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXFY. BMO Capital Markets lowered Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

EXFY opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

