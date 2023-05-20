Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $97,000 Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

See Also

