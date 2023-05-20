Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $3.57 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.

In other Putnam Premier Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $635,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

