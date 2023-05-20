Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Lear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $125.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average is $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Lear’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.