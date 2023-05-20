Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $8.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on LICY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 16.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 29,291 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 8.1% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 42,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 63,981 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LICY stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

