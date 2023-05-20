Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 133,380 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGND. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

