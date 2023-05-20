Litchfield Hills Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Star Equity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million.

Star Equity Trading Up 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity

NASDAQ:STRR opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Star Equity has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Star Equity

In other Star Equity news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 50,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 135,325 shares of company stock valued at $120,520. 21.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

