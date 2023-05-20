LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 214 ($2.68).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMP shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.57) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.32) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.32).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 3,846.15%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

