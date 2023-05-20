Loungers (LON:LGRS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Loungers Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON LGRS opened at GBX 191 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £198.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,122.22 and a beta of 1.57. Loungers has a 12-month low of GBX 178 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($2.88). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 200.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79.

Get Loungers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Bellamy bought 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,015.82 ($25,073.06). 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 17, 2022, it operated 195 sites, including 164 Lounges and 31 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.