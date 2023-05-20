Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,199 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. Analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

