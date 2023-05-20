LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Rating Reiterated by 500.com

500.com restated their maintains rating on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LMDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $3.80 to $2.70 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

LumiraDx stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.91. LumiraDx has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $159.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.96.

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). LumiraDx had a negative return on equity of 3,369.09% and a negative net margin of 291.10%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LumiraDx will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMDX. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 186.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 450.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

