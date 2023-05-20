LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 851,055 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,699,000 after acquiring an additional 764,671 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after acquiring an additional 762,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 730,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $90.89 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

