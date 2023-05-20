LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,851 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $27,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

