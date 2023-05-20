Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Sells $81,056.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $81,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Magnite Stock Performance
Shares of MGNI stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.
About Magnite
Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.
