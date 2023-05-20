Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 501,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,663,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Vertical Research cut Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Magnite Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,173.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $750,948. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Stories

