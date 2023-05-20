ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Cut by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2,563.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.