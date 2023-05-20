Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,368 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Marriott International worth $27,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 404,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,171,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $178.43 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.59.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,049 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.