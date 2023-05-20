Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.22. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

