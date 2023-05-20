Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 671.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $408.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $410.48.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

