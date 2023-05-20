Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,462,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,834 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $128,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,412,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,769 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,896,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

