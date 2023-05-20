McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.12. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $125.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.