McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.12. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $125.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

