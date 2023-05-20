Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $26,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Medifast by 6,509.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Medifast by 76.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MED. StockNews.com began coverage on Medifast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $89.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

