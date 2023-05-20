MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,310.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,257.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,098.74. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,337.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

