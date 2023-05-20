Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,900,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,244,000 after acquiring an additional 256,436 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after acquiring an additional 391,933 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $122.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource



Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Further Reading

