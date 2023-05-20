Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Merit Medical Systems worth $25,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after buying an additional 617,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after buying an additional 361,635 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 597.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 214,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 183,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $8,583,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,069,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

