Michael Celano Buys 5,000 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) CFO Michael Celano acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $18,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.57. On average, research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

LRMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.