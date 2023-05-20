Michael Celano Buys 5,000 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) CFO Michael Celano acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $18,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of LRMR stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.57. On average, research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LRMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.