Micromobility.com (MCOM) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Rating) is one of 190 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Micromobility.com to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Micromobility.com alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micromobility.com and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $15.54 million -$82.07 million 0.00 Micromobility.com Competitors $12.77 billion $76.52 million -9.53

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Micromobility.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com. Micromobility.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

3.5% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Micromobility.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -528.22% N/A -223.48% Micromobility.com Competitors -39.64% -166.51% -5.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Micromobility.com and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Micromobility.com Competitors 790 4793 10176 259 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Micromobility.com’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Micromobility.com has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Micromobility.com rivals beat Micromobility.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Micromobility.com

(Get Rating)

Helbiz Inc. provides micro-mobility services. It utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz Inc., formerly known as GreenVision Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for Micromobility.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micromobility.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.