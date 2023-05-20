Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,391 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $315.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.80. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

