Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 98,793 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 303.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,793 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Celsius worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,888.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.56.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $131.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.80. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $138.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,088,950 shares of company stock valued at $102,440,629. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

