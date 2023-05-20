Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Terex worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,053 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,638. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TEX. Bank of America downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

