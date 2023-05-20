Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,289.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $99.36 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

