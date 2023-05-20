Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $5,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hess by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,578,000 after acquiring an additional 76,454 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,100,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $133.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.01. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,678.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.