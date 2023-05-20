Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $11.64 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 115,426 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 509,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 75,912 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

