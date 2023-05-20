Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.70 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,621 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

