Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.18% of Wabash National worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Wabash National by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,835 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wabash National Stock Performance

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,023. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Recommended Stories

